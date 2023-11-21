New banners going up on Downtown Vernon lamp posts

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

New banners are being installed around Downtown Vernon.

Downtown Vernon Association executive director Keelan Murtagh says the last banners were installed “around 2019, so it was time for a facelift.”

Murtagh says the DVA purchased the banners, and city workers are installing them now. There’s 177 of them to be spread out across the downtown area, so the installation will be a “multi-day” process, but they should all be up by the end of the week.

Workers will soon be putting up familiar snowflake lighting on lamp posts as a part of the seasonal transition to winter.

Murtagh said it’s a way celebrate Christmas as well as to promote the upcoming Vernon Winter Carnival.

Murtagh hopes to see plenty of shoppers downtown.

Parking will be free on Saturdays in December, leading up to Christmas: Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23.

Downtown will be bright all season with its 'twinkle tree' lights are on light sensing timers that activate when it's dark out, and the lights stay on all night.