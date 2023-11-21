Planned burning above Lumby to improve wildfire safety, says village

Photo: Village of Lumby

The Village of Lumby is advising residents of planned burning that will will happen in the hills above the North Okanagan community.

The burning will be highly visible and is part of a wildfire risk-reduction project.

The Monashee Community Forest organization plans to burn about 200 piles of wood debris northeast of the village.

"The burn is scheduled to begin toward the end of November and will require two to three days to complete," the village says.

"Smoke and potential flames will be visible from Lumby and the surrounding area."

Burning will only occur if weather conditions are suitable to allow smoke to dissipate, however.

The piles are associated with a risk-mitigation project begun by MCF in 2021.

"The primary goal of the project is to provide a contiguous zone of modified/reduced forest fuels that will slow the spread of a fast-moving wildfire encroaching on the Village of Lumby from the west."

The zone would be less susceptible to ignition and burn less intensively if ignited.

It will also provide improved access for firefighting crews.