Discount shows at performing arts centre for Black Friday sale

Photo: Jon Manchester

Black Friday has grown to be about more than just bargains on electronics.

Performing arts lovers in Vernon can take in discounted shows, thanks to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Black Friday sale.

The centre is offering a 25 per cent discount on Spotlight Series tickets Friday through Monday.

But act fast – discount tickets are limited.

Each participating show has 30 discounted tickets available.

The shows include: Waves, All That Glows Sees, BOOM X, Blizzard, The Wilds, Frog Belly Rat Bone, Momentum of Isolation, X (Dix), A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings, and Dino-Light.

Ticket costs vary depending on the show.

Browse shows and purchase tickets here.