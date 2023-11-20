Vernon company's cheeky spin on news seeks sponsorship entries

Vernon's TNB Naturals is looking for a few good growers who also happen to be handy with a camera.

The local hydroponics supply company is known for its comical Christmas videos and spoofs a newscast with its latest – a call for entries in its So You Want To Be Sponsored contest.

TNB started in a garage 13 years ago and now has distribution in more than 30 countries.

News anchor 'Josh Blazer' and eye in the sky reporter 'Darryll the Dove' reveal the details of the competition along with headlines including the 'burning dog poop perp,' 'naughty Santa,' and 'senior sheriff.'

TNB's modern-day take on Cheech and Chong-style humour has seen them grow an international social media audience.

Spokesperson Josh Brazier says cannabis companies and others that use TNB's products are invited to submit a video including its brand.

Winners chosen from the submissions will receive a year's worth of product from TNB as well as promotion on its media channels.

"We've seen some unbelievable creativity," Brazier says of past years. "Some is really hilarious, others serious, even sad ... it has exceeded all our expectations."

Fourteen finalists were chosen from last year's winners and new entries are encouraged.

The deadline is midnight Dec. 8.

Entries will be judged on creativity, effort, and likes and comments.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 15.