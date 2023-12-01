Soar High on New Year's Eve with Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Thinking about New Year's Eve yet?

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Invites You to "Soar High" at its New Year's fundraising gala.

"Prepare for a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy as we bid farewell to the old year and embrace the new," the centre says.

The evening promises an "exquisite dining experience featuring delectable cuisine, live music that will keep you dancing all night, and an electrifying live auction."

Tickets are available via ticketseller.ca.

"We wanted to create an unforgettable night where our community can come together to celebrate the new year and make a meaningful contribution to preserving the natural beauty of the Okanagan," says fund development manager Angie Ioakimidou.

"With Soar High, we aim to raise not only funds but also awareness of our mission to protect and educate about our precious environment."

The non-profit Allan Brooks Nature Centre atop Vernon's Commonage lands offers educational programs, exhibits, and community engagement on environmental stewardship.

Visit www.allanbrooks.ca to learn more.