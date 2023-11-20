Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction brings in a whopping $237,000

Photo: Kal Rotary

Kalamalka Rotary's Dream Auction pulled in almost a quarter of a million dollars.

The event was held Saturday evening at the Vernon Lodge.

"We want to extend a huge thank you to our amazing community for making our 'Back to Black' evening a resounding success, raising over $237,000!" the club said on its Facebook page.

"Your support and generosity will make a significant impact in our Vernon community."

The auction offered items up for bids ranging from appliance and furniture packages to a private jet experience, salmon fishing charter, houseboat vacation, Croatia or Barcelona vacations, Everest Base Camp trek, and more.

Funds raised from the event support the service club's community, charitable and international causes.