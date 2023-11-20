Rescued from deplorable conditions, seized dachshunds have pups, says SPCA

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says 11 puppies have been born to dachshunds seized from a North Okanagan breeder in September.

Thirty dachshunds were rescued from the Cherryville area, where they were living in "terrible conditions."

Three of the dogs were pregnant at the time and have since had their pups.

"Staff and volunteers welcomed a total of 11 pups into the world from these three loving moms," the BC SPCA said Monday in a post on its website.

"The first litter of puppies are six-weeks-old, the second three-weeks-old, and the last litter is now one-week-old.

"All the moms and their puppies were taken into care by experienced fosters so they could get all the special attention needed.

"Sadly, three of the puppies were not healthy and did not make it," the SPCA says.

However, the rest are doing well, with the exception of one that struggled to feed.

"Little Pea needed bottle feeding and around-the-clock care to help her gain weight," the SPCA adds.

Each of the animals has been getting tailored care to address their needs, including grooming, vaccinations, dental treatments, and specialized diets.

Almost all of the 30 that were seized have been adopted and will be in their forever homes for the holidays.

The puppies will be available for adoption after they are eight weeks old.

At the time of the seizure, the SPCA said the dogs were found to have dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels and were living in unsanitary conditions.

The dogs were kept crated in a basement with little bedding, which was soiled with urine and feces.

The SPCA investigation is ongoing.