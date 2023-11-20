Okanagan Horsey Ladies raise $13,000 for charities

Photo: Facebook: Horsey Ladies Okanagan

Horsey Ladies of the Okanagan raised $13,000 for animal causes.

Their annual fundraiser was held at the Schubert Centre in Vernon on Friday, in hopes that a larger venue would allow more to attend. It worked, as the event boosted attendance to 200 women.

“All the proceeds go to a charity that the ladies vote on that evening,” the group says, adding that the only criteria is the charity is horse or animal related.

During dinner, the group had an open mic for attendees to put forward charities for consideration. A total of 18 charities were suggested.

“The top three vote getters, sharing in the $13,000 raised, were the Back Country Horsemen of BC/Shuswap Chapter ($7,000); For The Ferals (Vernon) ($3,000), and Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge (Skimikin/Chase) ($3,000).”

The Horsey Ladies collect donations throughout the year for their silent and toonie auctions. This year had nearly 200 items up for auction.

A small hiccup at the event didn’t prevent women from raising funds, but when the ATM machine went out of order and a technician was unavailable, the ladies had to find a solution.

The nearest ATM was several blocks away, so one committee member stepped up and offered e-transfers to pay for their auction purchases.