Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 southbound at the south end of Vernon

Highway 97 southbound is closed at College Way heading out of Vernon on Saturday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Reporter Darren Handschuh said traffic is being diverted along Clerke Road and northbound traffic is not impacted at this time.

The Coldstream Fire Department is attending, with three firetrucks on scene, along with RCMP.

- With files from Darren Handschuh