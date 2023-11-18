Coldstream council will be presented with final report on short-term rentals Monday

Photo: Google Maps

Coldstream council will receive its fourth and final report about short-term rentals Monday.

At their regular council meeting, civic leaders will be asked to provide direction to staff around how to address the ongoing issue.

As part of its Homes for People Plan, the provincial government introduced sweeping changes to legislation surrounding short term rentals in B.C. These changes are not optional, and Coldstream will be required to ensure bylaws comply with legislation.

“The purpose of this report is to seek committee direction on a work plan and timeline for mandatory and non-mandatory bylaw amendments,” the staff report said.

Staff suggest preparing a formal work plan and any necessary budgets for council consideration in January 2024.

Based on mandatory provincial directives on housing, the district must make several changes to its bylaws and guiding documents, including:

Zoning Bylaw amendments to accommodate widespread four-plex housing (Jun 30, 2024)

Development Procedures Bylaw amendments to remove public hearing requirements (Jun 30, 2024)

Interim Housing Report (Dec 31, 2024)

Official Community Plan replacement (Dec 31, 2024)

The report said based on the evolution of discussions about recreation funding in the community, elected officials may wish to consider directing administration to begin preparations for a Recreation Master Plan.

“While this plan is not necessarily germane housing, it will include a great deal of consultation that could be incorporated into the Official Community Plan review,” the report said. “Service expectations for parks, recreational facilities and services will have bearing on long-term planning for the community.”

The OCP review could include many of the housing items discussed by council, including short-term rental policies, agri-tourism policies, view-scape protections and moorage buoys, among others.

Administration has developed three potential work plan approaches, intended to provide frameworks to start discussions. These options are based on a two-year process to keep in compliance with provincial requirements.

The first approach would see staff complete the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Plan as intended, before beginning a combined consultation process for an Official Community Plan review and a Recreation Master Plan process.

The second approach would see the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Planning process folded into the Official Community Plan review. The North Kalamalka Planning Committee would be dissolved and replaced by a Long Term Planning Committee of Council, which would work through the OCP and Recreation Master Planning processes.

The final suggested option wouldn't include any recreation component or shared consultation. It would see the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Plan process folded into the OCP process, with a Long Term Planning Committee of Council struck to steer the review.

All options would have to include reviews of the zoning bylaw, Subdivision and Development Servicing Bylaw and other operational bylaws.

According to staff, the first option would be the most time consuming for administration and council, and the third approach would being the least time consuming. No matter which option council selects, staff said the process will a substantial time investment for the municipality.

“Because of the decisions of the province, Coldstream has no choice but to incorporate the mandatory amendments into community bylaws and rebuild community planning expectations to meet the new dictates,” the report said.

