BC Court of Appeal overturned sexual assault conviction for Vernon businessman

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan businesses owner has had his sexual assault conviction overturned.

On Thursday, the BC Court of Appeal ruled in favour of former Vernon hockey coach Keith Chase, who was convicted in 2022 of the alleged 2004 sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. He was 36 at the time.

As a result, a new trial was ordered for Chase.

In his appeal, Chase argued the trial judge erred in admitting the content of the complainant’s prior statement to her parents in which she disclosed the alleged assault, and in relying on that statement for the truth of its contents.

Chase also claimed the judge erred by misapplying the legal principles applicable to the assessment of adult witnesses testifying to events that occurred in childhood, in discounting the inconsistencies arising from the complainant’s evidence.

The BC Court of Appeal ruling stated: “the judge relied on the content of the complainant’s prior consistent statement to her parents in finding the complainant’s evidence to be credible and reliable. The content of the statement should not have been admitted, and the judge made a clear error of law in relying on it to corroborate the complainant’s testimony.

"The error is not so harmless or minor that it could not have had any impact on the verdict, since the credibility of the complainant and appellant were central to resolving the key element of consent, and the judge relied on the statement in finding the complainant credible. Further, the evidence against the appellant was not so overwhelming that any other verdict would have been impossible to obtain. As the first error has been established and is dispositive, the second alleged error is not addressed.”

As a result, Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon set aside the conviction and ordered a new trial. It will ultimately be up to the Crown to decide whether or not to run an entirely new trial though.

In October 2022, Chase was sentenced to 23 months in jail, but immediately filed an appeal and has served no jail time.

Chase has no prior criminal record and is known in the community for his charitable work.