Upper Room Mission collecting backpacks full of items for Vernon's needy

Photo: URM

For some, it's the only gift they will receive all year.

So, to make Christmas a little brighter for its clients, Vernon's Upper Room Mission is again collecting backpacks full of items.

The mission is collecting donated backpacks until Dec. 16 and will distribute them on Dec. 23.

The public can donate a backpack only or fill a backpack full of goodies.

Suggested items include mittens, scarves, toques, flashlights, nail clippers, pens, notepads, hand warmers, underwear, candies, and chocolates.

Donors are asked to label the backpacks for either a male of female.

The Upper Room Mission is located at 3403 27th Ave.