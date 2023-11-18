Vernon Jubilee Hospital has close eye on ER traffic with closure of city's last walk-in clinic

Photo: Jon Manchester

Interior Health officials say they're prepared to deal with surges in ER patients since the closure of Vernon's last walk-in medical clinic.

With ongoing staff shortages across the health-care spectrum, Vernon Jubilee Hospital's emergency room is in a better situation than many, with a low vacancy rate.

Chronic closures like those seen at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver and Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt are not on the radar.

"We have no concerns in the ER," Kristine Congram, IH's clinical operations director for VJH, said in a video conference interview this week.

"We have the ability to flex up in staffing," said Congram.

The ER sees an average of 165 patients a day.

When the North Okanagan Medical Clinic closed earlier this year at Superstore, Congram said IH monitored ER traffic and actually saw a decrease to 148 patients a day by October.

"There wasn't a pick-up, but it's hard to speculate," Congram said of the effect the Sterling Clinic's closure on Nov. 15 may have.

"But we are watching it very closely."

Congram said triggers have been put in place to bring in additional staff as needed.

"We are prepared for respiratory (infection) season," she said.

Those triggers include such things as the number of trauma cases in the ER at any given time.

Congram said case volume over number of staff, divided by available spaces gives management the data need to call in extra hands as needed.

"We err on the side of caution," she said.

Time of day also plays a factor. Busiest times in the ER are between 2 and 7 p.m.

Patients are triaged based on acuity, or seriousness of their condition, so the ER may not always be their best bet for medical attention.

IH executive director of clinical operations Chris Simms said patients with minor ailments may be better served by calling the 811 HealthLink BC line, booking an appointment at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre downtown, or on prescription renewals through a pharmacist.

Typically, those who go to walk-ins have what Congram called "single-system" injuries, meaning they are less urgent.

In the ER, patients are seen "in order of need," so those single-system cases may have to wait longer to be seen.

While, the ER may be in good shape, staffing is an ongoing issue across Interior Health – but it is improving.

Simms says nursing is the most critical area of recruiting.

VJH has seen vacancy rates in nursing improve over the course of this year from 21% in January to 18% currently. That relates to 46 new permanent hires and 63 casual hires.

Across the IH region, 512 permanent hires have been made in nursing this year, and 646 casual.

The vacancy rate in support services is 5.6% at VJH and 8.7% across Interior Health.

To be at what Congram would consider a full complement of staff in the ER, another nine full-time equivalents are still needed.

An IH hiring fair in Vernon on Nov. 7 focused on food services and housekeeping.

"All health authorities are experiencing shortages, as well the medical profession," Congram said.

Doctors are contractors to IH and not employees, so are categorized differently, she noted.

Simms said the B.C. mandate that hospital staff be vaccinated did not have a big impact overall.

"Ninety-six per cent of our staff are fully immunized," he said. "The mandate did not have a significant effect."

He said doctors would best be suited to comment on the business case for another walk-in clinic opening up in Vernon in the near future.

He acknowledged it's "really tough" losing the clinic. "Especially for unattached (doctorless) patients, this is going to be difficult."

Simms praised the support the clinic had provided since its opening and said "it's unfortunate we're losing it."