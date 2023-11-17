22nd annual Festival of Crafts and Gifts on now at Kal Tire Place

Vernon's first Christmas market of the year is taking place at Kal Tire Place – with thousands of items to choose from.

The 'Vernon Presents A Festival of Crafts and Gifts' is on until 7 p.m. this evening and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We have over 140 vendors. There's something for everybody,” says event organizer Tanya Riznek.

You won't find any of the items for sale at Walmart or a big box store.

Many are unique, hand-made presents, ranging from soaps to tasty treats and Christmas spirits.

“We also have Grandma's Oven that makes fresh pies and baking that you don't want to miss out on,” Riznek said.

Along with thousands of items for sale, there will also be prizes given away throughout the event.

Admission is $4 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society.