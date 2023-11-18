Vernon Salvation Army launches annual Christmas kettle campaign

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.

Bells are ringing across Vernon for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas kettle campaign.

The campaign kicked off Friday, and between the mail-out campaign and kettles, the local Sally Ann is hoping to bring in $650,000.

That money will be used to support the food bank and other programs offered by the agency.

Corps officer Neil Thompson says the Christmas campaign is the biggest of the year for the non-profit agency and is “vital” to service provisions for the coming year.

“The demand is steady and increasing on a regular basis,” Thompson said. “The reality is the cost of living is going up for everything, so we are seeing a lot more families, working families that are struggling just to make ends meet.”

The food bank is the main service the Vernon Salvation Army provides, but it also provides other programs like Pathways to Hope, which takes a wholistic look at people and helps them take steps toward a better future.

Donations can be made at any kettle, via the 'Tap to Give' card reader at the kettles, or online.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help man the kettles this holiday season.

“If you have a few hours of time you can give this Christmas season, it will go a long way to helping us out,” Thompson said.

For information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the Salvation Army website.