Musical merriment on tap at fundraising Vernon concert

Photo: Duane Marchand

Musical merriment is on tap this weekend.

The Vernon chapter of PEO, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, is holding its second annual Musical Merriments concert.

It will be held Saturday, 2-4 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3701 32nd Ave.

The variety concert will raise funds to help women meet their educational goals.

Performers include singer Janice Third accompanied by Toni Rose on piano, and country crooner Duane Marchand.

Tickets are $15 – call Linda at 250-542-5739 or purchase at the door.

There will also be a bake sale during the intermission.

PEO is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women and provides scholarships, grants, awards, loans.

It was founded in 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Iowa and has helped more than 122,000 women around the world.

Funds raised at the concert will go towards the Gwen Maeland Award at Okanagan College.