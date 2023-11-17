City of Vernon sued over refusal to issue business licence

Photo: Google Street View

A Vernon property owner is suing the city over its refusal to issue a business licence.

Yuri Bos filed a civil claim in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna on Tuesday.

The petition to the court seeks a judicial review of whether the city "failed to provide a meaningful determination" on a business licence and permit application for two parcels at 4600 and 4604 34th Street.

The properties border Highway 97, close to the Prestige Inn, near where new development is happening in the north end of Vernon.

They previously held numerous vehicles that have been cleared off the one-acre property over the past couple of years.

Bos entered into a 10-year offer-to-lease agreement with storage container company Big Steel Box in April 2021.

BSB already occupies the neighbouring property.

However, the city would not authorize the proposed use, and in June 2021 BSB terminated the agreement.

In November 2022, Bos made his own permit application.

In January 2023, the city requested further information and separate applications for the two parcels.

His claim states that he was told by a City Hall clerk that a licence had been issued for one of the parcels, however, no decision has been made on the other.

He has been unsuccessful in finding a new tenant and is suing the city for lost income of $2,749.75 a month plus lost payment of property taxes by the would-be lease holder.

The petition also seeks a declaration that the city is unlawfully refusing to issue the licence and order compelling the city to do so.

Bos seeks $74,243.25 plus GST for loss of income and $36,569.82 for loss of rent, plus interest and costs.

The site is zoned community commercial, and storage is an allowed use.

His suit claims the city is in breach of Community Charter for "unreasonable refusal and failure to provide written reasons."

The city has 21 days to respond to the claims.