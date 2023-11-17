Fowler, Hopkins new leaders at Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Teresa Durning

New leadership has taken the helm at the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Shirley Fowler and Allysa Hopkins have assumed the roles of chair and vice-chair at the RDNO after being chosen by the board at its Wednesday meeting.

Fowler is a longtime Armstrong councillor, while Hopkins is RDNO director for Area F (rural Enderby).

Fowler takes over from former chair Kevin Acton, mayor of Lumby, who is running for the BC United party in Vernon-Lumby in the next provincial election.

Hopkins steps into the role previously held by Area C (BX-Silver Star) director Amanda Shatzko, who is also running for BC United in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

"And we enter a new era as the regional district moves on. Congratulations and good luck to the new leadership team," Acton said on Facebook.

Vernon councillor Teresa Durning thanked Acton and Shatzko.

"A big thank you to Kevin Acton and Amanda (Shatzko) for your years of service," Durning wrote on her Facebook page with a photo of the new leaders.