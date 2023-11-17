Vernon rowers play role in UVic championship win

Photo: Kevin Light

A pair of Vernon rowers helped the University of Victoria women’s team bring home the championship banner.

The 2023 Canadian University Rowing Championships were held on Burnaby Lake – and Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club alumni Elena Masyte and Danica Ariano played an instrumental role in the victory.

The two-day event started with a time trial on Nov. 11.

Masyte, rowing as the two-seat, and her crew mates finished with the second-fastest time in the Lightweight Women’s Coxed Four event, clinching their spot in the A final.

They came with their game faces on for the Nov. 12 sprint race, which saw six boats battling it out side by side on the 2,000-metre course. With the wind picking up, the crew needed a clean row if they were to stay in contention.

Off the start, Queen’s University managed to get out in front, but both UVic and the crew from University of Western Ontario stayed in fighting distance, putting pressure on the Queen’s crew. In the final 500 metres, UVic kicked it up a gear, and pulled ahead of Western to finish a strong second behind Queen’s and earn valuable team points toward the banner.

The Women’s Eight race was the final event of the regatta.

Ariano stroked her crew to a first-place finish in the time trial the day before, by just three seconds over rivals UBC.

However, the head-to-head sprint final was anyone’s race, and what Ariano didn’t know was how close the point tally was, with the top three teams – Uvic, Queen’s, and UBC within three points of each other. A win in the eights would determine the overall winner.

The race was tight out of the blocks, with the teams side by side for the first 15 strokes.

The UVic crew started to edge ahead, and by 500 meters into the race they had a couple seats on Queen’s, UBC and Western.

The crew slowly built their lead to half a boat length by the 1,000-metre mark. Both UBC and Western tried to move on the UVic boat, but the Vikes kept their composure, rowing long and strong, and emptied the tank in the final sprint, finishing with almost a boat length lead.

The championship banner is a prestigious prize in Canadian university rowing, and this was the second consecutive win for the 14-member UVic women’s team, coached by Jane Gumley.

In 2022, Gumley was the first female to win a banner with her team, and this year’s win was confirmation of the great work she has been doing, and the strength of the UVic’s women’s rowing program.

Since 1997, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club is a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake.