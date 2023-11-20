Vernon couple fed up with constantly pulling garbage from creek

Chelsey Mutter

Garbage, shopping carts, needles, and crack pipes are just a small part of what Paul and Jordan Mosure have pulled out of Vernon Creek.

People seem to be using the waterway as a dumping ground, the Vernon couple say.

They've also pulled out carpentry materials, tires, trees, Christmas decorations, clothes, bikes, metal, large chunks of wood, and more.

“Tons of personal belongings, bedding. You name it, it’s been in there,” says Jordan.

They’re concerned about the debris piling up and stopping water flow behind their home.

The garbage isn’t on their property, but a flood could cause massive damage to their home, as well as others.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist noted that “private property owners are responsible for protecting their property from flood and flood-related risks...

“If property owners or the general public have a request regarding tree or vegetation maintenance, bank stabilization or the removal of debris in or about a stream, the city will direct the inquiries to the appropriate agency for approval. In British Columbia, the Water Sustainability Act regulates and applies to any work in and about a stream.”

The Mosures say they’ve contacted the city multiple times and were told staff will look into the problem. City workers have been out to the area once, they say.

“There’s nothing. It’s a vacant participation, there is no engagement from the city, no interest. It’s like pulling teeth trying to get them to literally do their job,” said Paul.

Not only is garbage piling up, but falling timber and a failing retaining wall are cause for concern as well.

The Mosures trying to keep the area clean to mitigate fire and flood risks, but there’s some things they just can’t do, like haul large fallen trees out of the creek. The couple have been trying to get a shopping cart out of the muddy bank, but have been unsuccessful.

On top of the manual labour of cleaning and hauling garbage, they’ve been paying to get rid of it as well. A dump run costs a minimum of $8 per residential waste drop off, something they say they’ve done multiple times.

Paul says they’ve spoken to multiple government agencies trying to get help.

They’d like to see something like a community cleanup day where the city has trucks waiting to bring items to the dump so residents don’t have to pay. They’d also like to see the city fence off areas to deter dumping.