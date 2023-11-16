Vehicle incident sees five brought to hospital after crash on Highway 97 east of Falkland

Photo: Castanet

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Falkland required five patients be brought to hospital Thursday night.

BC EHS said it received a call at 6:43 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 east of Falkland.

Three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor responded, and paramedics cared for five patients who were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The details of the incident are unknown and it's not clear how many vehicles were involved.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.