Celebrate Christmas with multiple events in Enderby

Photo: City of Enderby

Enderby’s traditional Christmas celebrations return Dec. 1 and 2.

Holiday cheer will fill numerous events throughout the two days:

Tree lighting in front of City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on the Friday

Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Friday

Enderby Farmers Market will be hosting its 2023 Christmas market on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre.

Outdoor Christmas movies, firepits, beer gardens, and more on main street from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wagon rides starting in front of Guardian Pharmacy Dec. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With a receipt from a local business, enter the Christmas basket draws at the library Dec.1 from 1 to 7 p.m., and Dec 2 from 10 to 4 p.m.

Bake sale at the museum Dec. 1 3 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 2 10 a.m. until sold out.

Kids crafts at the library from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Legion will have pictures with Santa from 10 a.m to noon on Saturday and a Santa party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cardiff Mill Art Warehouse, hot beverages 1-5 p.m.

The city will have a Toonie Tree and silent auction at the museum from Nov. 28 to Dec 18 and Social Media Christmas Bingo from Dec. 1 to 23.

Enderby Chapel is putting on The Heart of Christmas production Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Santa’s workship shopping spree will take place at 507 Mill Avenue for different ages. Teens and adults are welcome Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seniors on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids aged 4 to 12, Dec. 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city will host a Santa Skate at the Enderby Arena on Dec. 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The annual gingerbread competition will take place at the Enderby library, with the winner announced when voting ends on Dec 2 at 3 p.m.

Participants are asked to drop off their finished houses between Nov. 28 and noon Dec 1, when voting begins. Competing houses must be 100% edible, have no logos and be no larger than a cookie sheet, but battery operated lights are welcome.