Found puppy in Vernon needs medical attention for injuries

Photo: OHS

Charlie the dog needs your help.

Last week, a rescuer in Vernon found the five-month-old pup that was in pain, holding up a paw and whimpering.

It was obvious the pooch needed immediate medical attention.

After trying to take it to the SPCA shelter in Vernon, which is closing permanently today, the rescuer called around and was referred by a veterinary hospital to the Okanagan Humane Society.

“We receive many referrals from shelters across the Okanagan who are not accepting animals for various reasons, and we are also receiving an increasing number of calls to help animals in the community that are lost, abandoned and feral,” said Romany Runnalls, OHS board president.

“As soon as we received the call from the rescuer, we had her rush Charlie to one of our veterinary partners in Vernon.”

Charlie, who weighs less than 20 pounds, had a broken leg from a fall or impact and needed immediate assessment, X-rays and medication to relieve him from the pain of the injury.

The cost of surgical repair was estimated at $7,000, on top of the initial treatment and ongoing care. Given the age of Charlie, veterinarians gave OHS the option to provide a sturdy splint and ongoing monitoring to help him mend.

Charlie isn’t out of the woods yet, and will need to be in foster care for six weeks with vet visits and splint changes to ensure he is recovering the best he can.

“As a local charity, we work hard to support local animals and our veterinary partners play a huge role in this work,” said Runnalls. “We moved quickly for this little pup, and our vet partners were here to support us thankfully.”

The cost of care is already at $3,100 to help Charlie recover before he is neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, micro-chipped and placed for adoption.

“Charlie is incredibly sweet, friendly and otherwise in good health. We don’t know what Charlie’s outcome may have been had he not been rescued by this caring individual,” said Runnalls.

“He is now in the care of a generous foster and will spend the next several weeks healing until he is ready to find his forever home.”

The volunteer-run, foster-based OHS is on track for a record year, and will likely end the year with higher numbers than 2022, when it cared for more than 1,500 animals.

OHS does not receive any municipal or government funding and is reliant on support from the community.

“We are thrilled to launch our second annual Angels for Animals fundraising campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31,” said Marni Adams, fund development advisor.

“The Berbeewalsh Foundation has stepped up to match up to $25,000 in donations for the second year in a row, so your donation today will be matched to save twice the lives.”

For more information and to donate, click here.