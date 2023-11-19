Armstrong Christmas farmers market returns

Photo: Pixabay

The Armstrong Christmas Farmers Market is returning for its fourth year at the Hassen Arena.

Over 90 vendors will be in attendance, some new, some returning this year.

The market takes place Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be produce, protein, candy, coffee, tea, candles and crafts. Knitting, crocheting, baking, bird-houses, books and bling. It’s all going to be there,” said organizers.

Admission is free, but donations of non-perishable food or funds to the food bank are appreciated.

A children’s area will be right beside the coffee vendor. Kids can colour a picture or make a decoration giving their parents time to catch their breath or do some stealthy gift buying.

A hot lunch will be available and nutrition coupons will be accepted.

The following non-profit organizations will be at the market: The Trails Society, Paw Prints Animal Rescue and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery.