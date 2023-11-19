WL Seaton collecting goods for less-privileged students

Photo: Google Street View

Efforts are underway to ensure all students WL Seaton Secondary School have a merry Christmas.

“At WL Seaton Secondary in Vernon, we serve over 1,000 students, many of which come from socioeconomically disadvantaged families,” said Gerard Bouvier.

“Not all our families are able to celebrate the holidays to the same extent as others, so we try to fill some of those inequities by providing vulnerable students and families with access to grocery store gift cards and small gifts for the holidays. Last year, we were able to support about 40 students through this initiative. We are hoping to do the same or more again this year.”

The school is reaching out to area businesses for donations to the school's Holiday Hamper Program.

“Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated,” Bouvier said in an email.

“Donations from community organizations are acknowledged in the school’s newsletter that is sent out to all families monthly.”

Bouvier can be reached via email at [email protected].