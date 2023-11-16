Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign kicks off Friday in Vernon

Photo: Salvation Army

Vernon's Salvation Army kicks off its Christmas kettle campaign Friday.



Sleigh bells will be ringing in retail stores across the city to kick off the annual appeal.



"We have seen a significant increase in the number of families that are looking to the Salvation Army food bank over this last year," says the Sally Ann's Neil Thompson.

"With rising food costs, even families with secure employment are struggling to make ends meet."

Official launches will be held at Village Green Shopping Centre, with both local stations manning kettles at Save-On Foods and in the mall.



Funds raised during the campaign help families in need with Christmas toy and food hampers as well as the food bank throughout the year.

More than 330,000 pounds of food was distributed to those in need in the Vernon area over the last 12 months.

The Salvation Army helped more than 1,100 families this year.

Last Christmas, it distributed 500 hampers, and gifts were provided for 341 children; $41,625.00 worth of gift cards were also given out to help families buy a Christmas dinner.

During this past summer's wildfires in the Thompson-Okanagan, the Salvation Army served 27,652 meals, provided 43,910 drinks, and passed out 35,268 snacks.

Employment, food, income, health care, and community involvement are the most significant barriers to Pathway of Hope participants in Vernon, says Thompson.