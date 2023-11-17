Countdown to Vernon Winter Carnival begins with food truck event

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

The countdown to carnival is on.

Vernon Winter Carnival is holding its Countdown to Carnival event Saturday, Nov. 25.

The food truck and holiday light-up event will include vendors, choirs and ice carving, along with free hot chocolate and cider to warm the soul.

It will be 67 days to carnival at the event.

"We want to have fun, enjoy being together and start the countdown," carnival organizers said.

The event takes place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Civic Plaza in front of the Vernon Museum.

Participating food trucks include Uncle Buck's Lil Donuts, Samosa Joes, Just Dawgin' it, and Prasad's Shaddap N Eat.

Choirs from W.L. Seaton secondary and Beairsto elementary will perform seasonal songs.

Live ice carving will be done on site by CarveWel creations. The carnival parade float will be lit up for the occasion.

Vernon Winter Carnival takes place from Feb. 2 to 11. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.