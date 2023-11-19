Vernon Winter Carnival seeks Jopo and Jopette volunteers - fairies too

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

"Do you have dramatic flair? Love dressing up and have a little sparkle in your step around kids and crowds?"

If so, Vernon Winter Carnival wants you.

Carnival is seeking volunteers to dress as carnival mascots Jopo and Jopette for the Feb. 2-11 festivities.

Candidates will wear the familiar blue and white jester costumes and wig and attend events during carnival.

This coming carnival, organizers are also shaking things up by seeking volunteers to be winter fairies.

Fairies will wear a white wig and light-up wings "to add magic and sparkle to our events," carnival says.

Jopo has been part of the annual carnival since 1965.

The jester was the brainchild of Mrs. John Maynard, who thought Vernon should have a character to identify winter carnival.

She designed the costumes, and Bill Allum and wife Lorraine were the first Jopos, with the name coming from 12-year-old contest winner Tina Wunderli.

Since then, more Jopos were recruited and female counterpart Jopette was added.

Jopos are mimes, so they never speak.

If you are interested, email [email protected].

This year's carnival theme is 'Games'. Tickets to carnival events go on sale Dec 1 at 9 a.m.