2 occupants escape safely in rural Lumby house fire

Fire crews will likely be at the scene of a house fire in Lumby for most of the day.

Fire Chief Tony Clayton says firefighters were called to the home on the 1300 block of Creighton Valley Road about 6 a.m..

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the home is "a 100 per cent loss," says Clayton.

Two occupants escaped the fire safely.

They were checked over for smoke inhalation, but are said to be alright.

"We're still working on it," Clayton said about 11:30 a.m.

Due to the distance from any fire hydrants, water tenders were called in from Coldstream Fire Rescue's Lavington firehall and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department.

Clayton says the structure collapsed into the basement of the home, and crews continue to put out hotspots.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this point.

A vehicle was also burned in the blaze.