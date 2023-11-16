New gym for Armstrong's PVSS scheduled to open in January 2025

Photo: SD83

Students at Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School will have to wait a little longer for a new gymnasium.

The high school has been operating without a gym since 2021, when work to retrofit the old gym revealed fire damage from the 1970s was not finished properly and would have to be fixed.

It was decided to tear the old gym down and a new gym built according to LEED Gold standards that will include energy-efficient design elements.

It was initially believed the gym would be ready for the start of the 2024 school year, but an update has pushed the opening to January 2025.

According to a press release, the province is providing as much as $15.2 million to replace the gym.

With energy-efficient design elements, the new gym will be made with climate-resilient materials to make it more sustainable.

Once built, the new gym will also be available to the broader community as a gathering place for local sports teams, First Nations groups and other organizations.

The $11,798,870 winning bid to build the gym was submitted by Sawchuk Developments.

"While the last few years without a gym have been made bearable by the tremendous support from the community and other schools, we are really looking forward to the opening of this new energy-efficient and climate-resistant gym," said School District 83 board chair Amanda Krebs.

"We know how important physical fitness is to our students, not only for their overall health, but also in the building, and fostering of a healthy school community."

Students are currently using nearby city-owned facilities for physical education classes and other local school gyms for team sports since the Pleasant Valley school gym was shut down due to safety reasons in 2021.