Vernon Pride Society holding Transgender Day of Remembrance event Monday

Vernon Pride Society will remember lives lost at a candlelight vigil on Monday.

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the vigil will remember trans, two spirit and non-binary people who have passed this year.

“So many have passed from senseless violence and even more have taken their own lives because of the despair caused by bigotry and intolerance,” says Vernon Pride president Abbie Wilson.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to write names of people they are remembering on a canvas and hold candles during speeches and moments of silence.

“We will then be moving over to Ritual Barbershop to showcase trans art and poetry and gather together with food until 8 p.m.,” Wilson said.

The vigil will be at Spirit Square, the garden area between Vernon Museum and City Hall.

Both venues and the route from the vigil to Ritual Barbershop are wheelchair accessible.