Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival coming to Vernon

Photo: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

The highly acclaimed Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Vernon.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, and it will land at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in December.

With stops planned in more than 600 communities and more than 40 countries around the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the more than 400 entries submitted to the festival each year, award-winners and audience favourites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Travelling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close-and-personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2023-24 tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Join Vernon Search and Rescue for two completely shows Dec. 29 and 30, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available from Ticket Seller.