Adorable Vernon pup selected for national fundraising calendar

Photo: Beacon Communications

A Jack Russell mix from Vernon loves to swim, has her own 'driver’s licence' and will soon be a covergirl.

Rose was selected from more than 40,000 entries to star in a fundraising calendar to support pets and pet owners in need.

An adorable image of the pup on a paddleboard, submitted by owner Michael, is featured as the June photo in the 2024 Companions for Change calendar.

Making it into the calendar was a highly competitive process, with numerous selection rounds and the top 100 finalists going to a public vote.

In addition to Rose, the calendar contains photos of 16 Canadian pets, including dogs, cats, a KuneKune piglet, guinea pigs, and a hedgehog.

Starting today, the calendar is available at all Bosley’s by Pet Valu stores across B.C. for a give-what-you-can donation.

One hundred per cent of donations go to Pet Valu’s Companions for Change initiatives, which have raised more than $26 million to support Canadian animal rescues and charities since 2010.