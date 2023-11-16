Unsafe mould conditions permanently close Splatsin First Nation administration buildings

Photo: Jon Manchester

Splatsin First Nation has permanently closed its administration buildings.

The North Okanagan First Nation made the announcement Wednesday afternoon due to mould issues.

The closure is effective immediately.

"Please be informed that, following a recent investigation report, the main administration building along with the education, title & rights, and old council portables will be permanently closed due to a determination that there is some mould and unhealthy materials present in the structures," the band said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"This measure has taken place as our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees."

All staff are being relocated to the community centre pending the delivery and set-up of mobile offices.

"We understand that this may cause inconvenience for many, and we appreciate your understanding, patience, and support during this time. Our team is working diligently to rectify this situation, and we will keep you updated regularly on progress made in this matter," the band said.

All staff are expected to be relocated today.

During the relocation, all services will be available and remain open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.