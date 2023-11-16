Proof of City of Vernon residency now required for using recreation facilities

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s two-tiered recreation system is taking its first operational steps, effective immediately.

Proof of City of Vernon residency is now required to purchase a 90-day, 180-day or annual Stay Active pass.

Recreation users outside Vernon are still able to use services and programs, but access to the pass program for non-Vernon residents will not resume until January.

The changes will be in effect until Dec. 31 and, according to the city, are necessary to manage program access in the lead up to the new two-tiered program access structure.

Proof of residency can be validated through government-issued photo ID showing your current address and a supporting utility bill or tenant agreement, if your address isn’t up to date. Vernonites can check their residency status through the Electoral Jurisdiction map here.

The two-tiered user fee system was announced earlier this year after recreation funding discussions broke down between Vernon and its funding partners, Coldstream and RDNO Electoral Areas B and C.

Previously, the jurisdictions contributed funding to run the recreation services at tax-subsidized rates for the entire Greater Vernon area.

The current agreement is set to expire Dec. 31 and had Vernon paying 68.4% of recreation funding, Coldstream paying 16.7%, Area B: 7.6%, and Area C: 7.3%.

The groups were not able to come to an agreement on new funding contribution amounts, which prompted the introduction and passing of the new two-tiered user fee system by Vernon.