Residents pitch proposals for Coldstream's Head of the Lake Plan

Photo: North Kal Neighbourhood Group

Residents will have their concerns heard by Coldstream's Head of the Lake Plan Advisory Committee.

In a presentation to council, the North Kal Neighbourhood Group said it's hoping to see changes that will "enhance community safety, promote and protect an active lifestyle, improve transportation corridors, and contribute to the overall health and well-being of Coldstream residents, our neighbourhood, and visitors."

Its recommendations include completion of a designated community park at the corner of Pointe Sage Crescent and Pointe Sage Drive.

The group says the site is currently "unusable, unsightly, and overgrown with prickly weeds."

It also requests safe pedestrian access and improved transportation connection from Pointe Sage Crescent to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

"Residents and their pets have been using a steep, dangerous path, with the assistance of a rope, to gain direct access to the Rail Trail from this location," the group says.

"Improved access would allow for all-season, safe, and accessible access to Pumphouse Beach, the Rail Trail and Westkal Road. This would also allow neighbourhood access for hand-launch watercraft, which could be transported via a safe walkway, eliminating the need for vehicle drop-off and pick-up in a congested area of Westkal Road."

On Westkal, a widened shoulder and stairs are sought to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

"Access points on and off the Rail Trail to Westkal Road are dangerous and steep with poor site lines and loose gravel. Residents have witnessed near misses, and cyclists falling or skidding on sections of the exits, specifically where the gravel transitions to pavement."

The group also wants to see Pumphouse Beach made a dog-friendly beach, and seeks consideration of dogs on Kal Beach in the off-season.

"The increased activity may act as a deterrent to illegal activities as well as goose control."

Council referred the findings to the Head of the Lake Plan Advisory Committee.