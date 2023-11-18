Local gymnasts stage immersive theatre production with Vernon theatre master and muralist

Photo: Jon Manchester

A theatrical production coming to Vernon is all about connections.

TREE is presented by the Cirque Theatre Company and the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

“When the tribes gather to share in the harvest, the idea of scarcity is introduced. Tribes of WATER, EARTH, FIRE and AIR start to turn on each other, hurt grows into bitterness, judgment and accusations. When all hope is lost, will they find a way to come together or will the division be too strong?”

The show takes place Nov 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $25 for students 12 to 18, and $15 for children 12 and under.

Production creator and Vernon Olympian Camille Martens has teamed up with muralist Artist Michelle Loughery and theatre production master Dave Brotsky for a unique experience.

“TREE invites audiences of all ages to embark on a visually enchanting journey, promising an emotional adventure that explores the ideas of scarcity, differences, purpose, belonging, community, hope, and love.”

The original production fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics, theatrical set designs and cirque-like storytelling to relay the captivating tale of Flora, the blossoming mother TREE.

The show is for all ages and highlights interconnectedness.

Brotsky says he’s drawn to the “unusual” way the group creates something from nothing.

“Seeing the way they work together to explore problems, to then tap into universal truths and then share their findings with the broader community is always titillating,” said Brotsky.

The cast includes national gymnastics team star Noelle Brierley, as well as Brie MacPherson and Macey Steinkrug.

The combination of seasoned performers, emerging talents and the entire Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club team in an ensemble cast ensures a rich and immersive experience.