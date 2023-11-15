Coldstream pushes pause on purchase of two new fire trucks

Photo: Jon Manchester

Coldstream is deferring the purchase of two new fire trucks.

The municipality out a request for proposals just last month, but council voted to back off Tuesday night.

"Council resolved to defer the purchase of the fire rescue trucks for the Coldstream and Lavington firehalls to a future year," the municipality says.

Coldstream Fire Rescue had requested the two units for 2024, which would have put them in ongoing budget deliberations for the coming year.

A four-rescue truck for the Coldstream hall and wildland rescue truck for Lavington had been on the wishlist.

Coldstream had not issued any price parameters for the RFP – but the pricing of replacement equipment has been an issue in the North Okanagan as inflation pushes up costs.

In September, Vernon council lamented "price gouging" after learning the cost of a new fire truck had gone up by half a million dollars.

In April, council approved $1.2 million to replace a fire engine that’s nearly 30 years old – and costs are expected to continue climbing.

"It boils my blood just thinking it's going up that much. We have no choice – this is price gouging at its worst," said Coun. Kelly Fehr.