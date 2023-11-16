225399
225585
Vernon  

New public works building for Coldstream awarded to PCL Constructors

PCL chosen for project

- | Story: 457482

Coldstream has awarded the contract to construct the municipality's new public works building to PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc.

The project is valued at $9,315,029 (plus GST).

PCL will also provide renovations to the Coldstream firehall, with a total budget request of $10,915,000 for the combined work, the district says.

Sahuri & Associates was previously chosen for detailed design, tendering and contract administration on the public works project.

That contract was worth $634,056.

Coldstream is borrowing $8.5 million to complete the project, which was approved by referendum in October.

The project will include construction of a new public works building, renovation of the current utilities operations/storage and parks operations/storage facility (old firehall) to accommodate offices, reception area, meeting room and storage, demolition of the current quonset used for road equipment storage, and relocation of fuel tanks.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News