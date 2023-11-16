New public works building for Coldstream awarded to PCL Constructors

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream has awarded the contract to construct the municipality's new public works building to PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc.

The project is valued at $9,315,029 (plus GST).

PCL will also provide renovations to the Coldstream firehall, with a total budget request of $10,915,000 for the combined work, the district says.

Sahuri & Associates was previously chosen for detailed design, tendering and contract administration on the public works project.

That contract was worth $634,056.

Coldstream is borrowing $8.5 million to complete the project, which was approved by referendum in October.

The project will include construction of a new public works building, renovation of the current utilities operations/storage and parks operations/storage facility (old firehall) to accommodate offices, reception area, meeting room and storage, demolition of the current quonset used for road equipment storage, and relocation of fuel tanks.