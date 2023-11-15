UberEats expands into Vernon and Penticton

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon and Penticton residents now have one more option when delivering food – UberEats.

Starting today the food delivery app will now be available in 10 new B.C. cities, including Vernon and Pentiction.

“Get almost anything from your local favourites to popular national brands all available at the click of a button on your phone on Uber Eats,” said corporate communications lead Keerthana Rang. “To celebrate, we’re also running a special offer of $0 delivery fees in these 10 cities on all eligible merchants for a limited time only.”

The app is also being launched in Whistler, Mission, Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, and Squamish.

UberEats says the expansion will create flexible earning opportunities.

Similar to other food delivery apps, customers input the address they would like food delivered to, browse restaurants available, check out with a card, track their food, and then get their food, and rate the food and delivery.

Both alcohol and cannabis are available for purchase on the UberEats app, the first third-party to offer safe and legal cannabis.