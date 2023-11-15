Light a Bulb campaign seeks to fund new X-ray machine at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: VJH Foundation

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has kicked off its annual Light a Bulb campaign with the goal of raising funds for a next generation X-ray machine.

The 36th annual campaign is focused on faster access to diagnostics.

"Quick access to X-rays is essential for timely assessment and optimal patient care," says Dr. Adam Weathermon, department head of medical imaging at VJH.

"Another machine will mean we can do thousands more X-rays each year, ensuring more people in the North Okanagan have access to the best standard of care."

Vernon Jubilee's imaging department is one of the busiest in B.C.'s Interior, performing more than 45,000 X-rays annually, seven days a week. That's about one exam every 10 minutes.

Despite the pace, wait times for an X-ray are three to four weeks.

"You don't know how important X-rays are until you need a lot of them," says Ethan Sawka, a local firefighter with BC Wildfire Service, who badly broke his leg last Christmas, requiring multiple surgeries.



"I never expected to need monthly X-rays to monitor my recovery. But that's how my doctor discovered something was very wrong, and that I would require further treatment."

Orthopedic surgeon Julian Sernik says "by decreasing wait times for X-rays, we are improving our ability to care for patients and respond with surgical plans that can change someone's life."



Each year, Light a Bulb helps to support initiatives that may otherwise go without funding. Last year's campaign contributed to the purchase of a second CT scanner, which will be operational this month.

Learn more and donate at https://www.vjhfoundation.org/light-a-bulb.