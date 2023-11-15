Vernon RCMP say school hold and secure a precaution as dog teams trained nearby

Photo: Vernon RCMP/file photo

Vernon RCMP say staff at Silver Star Elementary School were already aware officers were training in the area before a 'hold and secure' was issued at the school on Thursday.

"The school received information about a person wearing green possibly carrying a firearm in the area," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Staff at the school were aware our Police Dog Service teams were conducting training in the area and took the appropriate action and placed the school in a brief hold and secure while they gathered some more information."

Staff contacted police "and were able to confirm it was one of our officers," says Terleski.

PDS teams wear green uniforms marked 'POLICE' and frequently conduct training and tracking exercises in residential areas, says Terleski.

"Very rarely do we ever encounter any issues. The officers will either contact any schools in the area directly or have our dispatchers contact them in advance so they are aware.

"This information is shared so any reports from the public or calls to 911 can be dealt with quickly and in the first instance, to avoid any confusion or unnecessary alarm.

"In any event, we still want the public to err on the side of caution, and any suspicious activity should be reported immediately and directly to police."

Students are held in class and no one is allowed to enter or leave the school during a hold and secure.