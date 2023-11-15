No criminality suspected in death at Lavington Market

Photo: Jon Manchester

No criminality is suspected in a death at the Lavington Market on Thursday.

RCMP and paramedics converged on the scene about 3:40 p.m. after a report of a man in medical distress at the Highway 6 business.

"Sadly, efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.