SPCA permanently closing Vernon shelter this week

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon's SPCA shelter is permanently closing.

The community animal centre will be closed this week, the BC SPCA says.

The organization says ongoing issues with structural integrity prompted the decision. Its last day will be Friday.

Chief executive officer for the BC SPCA Craig Daniell says the organization has been aware of growing building concerns, but a recent inspection discovered new issues regarding the building's roof.

“Without imminent repairs, we have been advised that we cannot be operating from this space through the winter. While repair is technically possible, it is important to note that repairing the roof will unfortunately not change the long-term outlook for the building and at some point, soon, the facility would no longer be fit for continued operation,” Daniell said in a press release.

The building is over 35 years old and located on a former landfill site, which is causing subsidence and cracking of the foundation.

Kelowna and Shuswap both have SPCA facilities that will continue to serve the region. The organization says it remains committed to serving Vernon and area.

Responding to questions about rebuilding the Vernon facility on its Facebook post announcing the closure, the BC SPCA said: “We are also already committed to replacing the animal centre in Salmon Arm and are simply not in a financial position to replace both such facilities, particularly given the need to address animal welfare concerns all across British Columbia.”

Any animals still in the Vernon SPCA’s care will be transferred to surrounding animal centres where capacities are being increased to support the additional usage.

“The decision to permanently close the Vernon community animal centre was very difficult and not one that was made lightly. At the end of the day, we needed to consider the welfare of our staff, volunteers, and, importantly, the animals in our care both in the short and long term."

Daniell says the SPCA is exploring ways to further support the Vernon area moving forward. Many of its programs and services, like animal protection, youth education, and community support, will continue as they’re already regionally based.