Geotechnical drilling begins at site of new Vernon Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

Geotechnical drilling has begun at the site of Vernon's forthcoming Active Living Centre.

Increased activity on the former Kin Race Track site will begin today as a contractor conducts the drilling today and Thursday.

"While a previous geotechnical survey mapped the entire KRT lands for park planning purposes, the current explorations will provide more detailed information to help finalize building siting," the City of Vernon says.

The site remains open to the public – however, residents and visitors are asked to prioritize safety, provide the drilling contractor with appropriate space to perform work, and leave any marking materials in place.

The building site is west of Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North twin arenas.

The new recreation centre is expected to open in the fall of 2026.