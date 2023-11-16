Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club show and sale this weekend

Photo: Pixabay

Members of the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club are inviting you to their free event this weekend at the Dogwood Gym at the Vernon Rec Centre.

President Tony Heisterkemp promises there will be a large assortment of rocks, minerals, crystals and gems on display and for sale.

Heisterkemp says there will also be some rare finds.

“There is a rock that we call pinolite that was found in Golden. The only other place in the world where pinolite has been found is in Australia,” he says.

Along with displays, there will be a kids corner, demonstrations and prize draws.

Rock lovers young and old are invited to come between 9 and 5 on Saturday and between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is by donation.