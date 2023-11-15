Vernon group describes bleak circumstances for homeless; asks for help

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon’s unhoused population will soon be in a bad situation as the weather continues to get colder.

Vernon Entrenched People Against Discrimination described a bleak picture of the situation for the community's homeless population.

Angela Fisher, executive director of community development, said the number of people living on the streets keeps going up while donations just aren’t coming in.

“I see a lot of people that I have never seen before on the street," Fisher said, adding the group keeps track of the names of those it encounters.

Vernon's most recent homeless count reports 279 unhoused people in the community — a number Fisher said is inaccurate.

"I think that the numbers are a lot higher than what's reported. There's a lot of people that are homeless, and you don't see them around town during the daytime and they're bunkered down somewhere. They come out at night, there's so many."

VEPAD is out in the community four times a week to feed people, offer warm drinks, teach them how to use Naloxone kits and offer safe supplies. The group doesn’t hand out drugs, but rather clean equipment provided for free from Interior Health.

Fisher said there’s a misconception that all of Vernon’s unhoused population are addicts, noting not all of the people VEPAD helps are using the supplies.

Now, the weather is getting increasingly colder.

“I feel horrible, like we need to come up with some type of help, some type of solution," she said.

“There's no room in our shelters, there's a waiting list for somebody to get a bed there, so there's nowhere for them to go."

VEPAD has been running since 2018. It has just received its first grant, and is now working off of $250 per week to feed many people. Fisher said the group feeds 20 people a night, but could easily double that amount if it received more donations of either cash or items.

“The hardest thing about walking back would be the fact that we have to say, ‘I'm sorry, we have nothing left,’’ Fisher said.

VEPAD is looking for donations of blankets, scarves, gloves or anything to help keep people warm. Monetary donations are accepted at the Vernon Medicine Shoppe at 100-3605 31 St.

The group is also looking for any community businesses willing to match purchases of gift cards, dollar for dollar. Fisher explained the showing of Love in the Time of Fentanyl at the Towne Theatre raised $1,600, and she'd like to purchase gift cards for people in need but is hoping a business would match what she buys to help the money go further.

The group is also looking for a space to cook meals for people. Fisher said she’d love to provide a hot meal to those in need, but VEPAD would need a food grade certified kitchen to do so.

More information about VEPAD can be found on the group Facebook page.