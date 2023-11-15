Vernon's last walk-in clinic set to close in a matter of hours

Tracey Prediger

It's a race against time for many of the patients who lined up at Sterling Centre. In just a matter of hours, Vernon’s last walk-in clinic is set to close its doors.

Richard Simpson said he was hoping to get his prescription renewed before the clinic permanently closes its doors Wednesday night.

“I just find it amazing for the city the size of Vernon and with the population it has that we can’t figure out a way to keep a walk-in clinic open,” he said.

Jenn Cameron was accompanying her father to Sterling Centre Clinic, hoping for a last minute referral to a doctor in Kelowna. Ensuring her father receives the continuum of care is more important to Cameron than the time she’ll need to take off work to drive him there.

“My dad does not have a family doctor, so once this closes there’s no choice,” Cameron said.

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said even though the walk-in clinic doesn’t fall under the umbrella of Interior Health, several offers have been made and are still on the table to keep the clinic open.

“We can’t force any doctors to set up a walk-in clinic if they don’t want to because it’s not affiliated with the health authority. It’s their choice if they don’t see it sustainable,” Sandhu said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said discussions with Sterling Centre physicians have been ongoing since 2022. Their most recent meeting was November 3, 2023, and the ministry’s latest offer of $296,493 for physician compensation with “another $75,000 per FTE [full-time equivalent position] for overhead costs to extend the clinic operations until March 31, 2024” was “denied.”

When reached by phone, Dr. Chris Cunningham, Sterling's owner, said he was too busy seeing patients to answer questions but denied hearing of any recent government offers to keep the clinic open.

The apparent breakdown in communication served as fuel for the visiting BC United leader Kevin Falcon.

“One in five British Columbians don’t have a family doctor right now, it’s the worst it's ever been,” he said.

Although he acknowledged there is no one simple solution for the province’s challenged health care system, he said a top-heavy health authority doesn’t help front line workers.

“We have 70 vice presidents earning over a quarter million dollars a year compared to our neighbours in Alberta who have seven," Falcon said.

Interior Health said it recognizes the challenges the private clinic’s health care team has faced, and in an email, expressed gratitude for the help the Sterling walk-in has provided to the community.

“Unfortunately, we understand that the Sterling Centre Clinic has not taken advantage of the various supports that have been offered through the Ministry of Health, Division of Family Practice and Interior Health partnership group," IH said in a statement.

IH noted residents will have questions about where they should be turning for medical needs if they don’t have a family doctor.

“If a patient is experiencing a medical concern, they can reach out to the triage nurse at the Urgent and Primary Care Clinic to discuss what is happening and get direction on the best way to seek care," the health authority said.

Alternatively, residents can access non emergency medical guidance by calling 811. In the case of an emergency, people should go directly to the hospital or call 911.