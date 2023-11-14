BC United leader Kevin Falcon talks clinic closure, housing and homelessness

Photo: Chelsey Mutter BC United Leader Kevin Falcon with BC United Vernon-Lumby Candidate Kevin Acton at the Schubert Centre in Vernon

BC United party leader Kevin Falcon was in Vernon Tuesday, and as a former health minister, discussed what his party would do differently as the city’s last walk in clinic permanently closes tomorrow.

“I do think it's important to recognize that these doctors have been sounding the alarm for a long time on this issue,” said Falcon.

“The government keeps outright, according to the doctors, lying by saying that they've been providing all these meetings and getting a hold of them on a regular basis, and (the doctors) are saying, well, that's simply not true. So there clearly is a significant breakdown there.”

Falcon said government needs to recognize and be open to changing the healthcare system. He pointed to the lack of doctors in the province’s Urgent Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) and their inability to provide enough care for the community as one in five B.C. residents are without a family doctor.

Vernon’s UPCC has been repeatedly pointed out as an “in the meantime” way to access care by NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix when asked about action plans following the walk in clinics’ closure.

Falcon said part of the problem causing the clinic’s closure is the “massive healthcare bureaucracy” where there are 70 vice presidents throughout the healthcare system. Something he compared with neighbouring Alberta which, he said, has a similar sized population and only seven VP's.

Falcon said he believed the chances of BC United taking back the riding from NDP MLA Harwinder Sandu are "excellent."

“The public's gonna ask themselves a fundamental question and that is: After eight years of NDP government has anything actually gotten better? And if you look at the results whether it's in health care, whether it's in crime in our streets, whether it's homelessness, whether it's the fact that we have the highest tax burden in the country, I think most people are going to say no, it's time for a change,” said Falcon.

He said having an “exceptional alternative candidate” like newly announced Kevin Acton meant the party's prospects in the riding were excellent.

Acton, Lumby's mayor, was in attendance as well and touched on housing and homelessness in the Okanagan. He said after a recent needs assessment it’s clear that the Okanagan needs every type of housing.

“I think the first thing we need to do as a government is get out of the way and let the business sector do its job,” said Acton.

Falcon added that the province needs a new approach to homelessness, mental health and addiction. He said the government should focus on the fundamentals, building secure facilities for those with untreated mental health so they can get the 24/7 care they need.

“At the same time, make sure that we focus on providing treatment for addictions, treatment being to help people get off of their addictions as being the primary objective of government, not just handing out publicly supplied addictive drugs. And I think if we do that, then we will start to see some improvements in the homelessness situation.”

Falcon also touched on the supporting housing currently available during the drug crisis and said “they call it supportive housing, I’m telling you there are no supports.” He said communities are dealing with the results of the lack of support.