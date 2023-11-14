RDNO lifts water advisory for residents near Learmouth and Reid Roads

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream residents in the Learmouth and Reid Road areas don’t have to boil their water anymore.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says it has lifted a boil water notice that was put in place for those areas on Nov. 7.

Residents were initially told their water supply would be unavailable or limited for 48 hours and were urged to store a short-term supply of water while work was being done.

The work was necessary to reduce the number and impact of unplanned, emergency repairs, the utility says.

Now that service is restored, users may experience cloudiness and/or air in the water. Residents are advised to run cold water in their bathtubs until the water runs clear.